Kerala HC asks govt to consider free post Covid treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (IANS) In what could be a big relief for Covid patients, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to see if one month post Covid treatment could be provided for free to all.

This was asked by Justice Devan Ramachandran while hearing a petition with regard to Covid and he asked that since the government is now classifying all people who die within a month after turning negative, under the category of Covid death, this also can be considered for giving free treatment.