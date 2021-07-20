Kerala HC calls for investigating officer's report in Olympian Mayookha Johny's friend rape case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the report from the investigation officer in a rape case which came to light after Olympian Mayookha Johny held a press meet in June this year and alleged that her friend was raped and blackmailed in 2016.



A bench of Justice Shircy V posted the petition of the woman who was allegedly raped, for hearing on July 30, seeking a probe by a special investigation team.

The court directed the public prosecutor to include all the details in the report and submit it before the next hearing.

The petitioner stated, "The investigation had come to a standstill due to the accused being highly influential. He was influencing the police and the ongoing probe."

The petitioner filed a complaint in March this year alleging that CC Johnson, who serves at the Emperor Emmanuel Church, broke into her residence on July 9, 2016 and raped her.

Following the incident, it was contended that he threatened to publish her nude photos and videos, and regularly abused her over text messages on her phone. She also alleged that the accused had held a meeting with the police in the presence of influential religious heads.

In June this year, Mayookha Johny, the Olympian held a press meet and alleged that MC Josephine, the former Chairperson of the State Women's Commission and the State Police did not conduct a proper investigation into the case.

After that, police registered a defamation case against 10 people, including Mayookha Johny. (ANI)

