Kerala HC dismisses plea against Lakshadweep's decision to remove meat from midday meals

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Kerala High Court dismissed a PIL that challenged the decision of the Lakshadweep Administration to close dairy farms and remove meat from the menu of midday meals in schools at Lakshadweep.



The PIL has been dismissed by Division Bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly. The PIL was submitted by a resident of Kavaratti island, Advocate Ajmal Ahmed, against the reforms introduced by the new Administration of Lakshadweep.

With this dismissal, all the PILs filed against recent administrative reform in Lakshadweep have been disposed of by the High Court in favour of the administration.

The court had previously ordered an interim stay on these decisions and questioned the rationale behind removing meat items from mid-day meals in Lakshadweep schools observing that even a physician had opined that non-vegetarian foods (fish, chicken, and egg) are essential for the growth of children.

After considering the counter affidavit filed on behalf of the Lakshadweep Administration which justified the policy decision, the Court dismissed the petition. (ANI)

