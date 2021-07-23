Kerala HC dismisses plea by former PWD Secretary to quash FIR in Palarivattom flyover scam case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 23 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by former Kerala PWD Secretary TO Sooraj seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in the Palarivattom flyover scam case.



Former PWD minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader VK Ebrahim Kunju was also accused in the case.

"Use or utilisation of public funds by a public servant under the colour of authority but really for his own benefit cannot be considered as an act done in discharge of his official functions or duties. Such an act is not entitled to get protection under Section 17A of the Act," said a single bench of Justice Narayana Pisharadi while dismissing the petition.

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is probing the case.

Sooraj was the Secretary of PWD from October 12, 2012, to November 22, 2014.

In his petition, he said that "There was no prior approval taken by the agency, as contemplated under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, before proceeding with an investigation against him. A prior approval, in this case, had to be signed by the Governor, which was not done by the respondents." (ANI)

