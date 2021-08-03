Kerala HC dismisses youth's plea against Public Service Commission

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the state Public Service Commission's (PSC) decision to deny job to a youth after he failed to submit an experience certificate on time.



The High Court stated that "the practice of all people going after government jobs is existing only in Kerala".

The court's observation came while dismissing a petition filed by a youth, resident of Devikulam against the Public Service Commission's decision not to give him a job after he failed to submit an experience certificate on the stipulated time.

While dismissing, A Bench of Justice Alexander Thomas and Justice A Badaruddin observed, "Power to print currency is vested only on the central government. 75 per cent of the government revenue is spent on providing salary and other incentives. The attitude of youth in Kerala must change as all cannot obtain government jobs and the practice of strictly focusing on government jobs is not good."

"Highly educated youth goes after white-collar jobs and treats other jobs like rearing goats as a prestige issue. The current pandemic affected GDP badly and the financial situation is not good enough to provide government jobs to all. Those who studying MSc can also rear goats. But they are not ready for that," the Bench added. (ANI)

