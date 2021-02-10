Kerala HC restrains Sunny Leone's arrest in connection with alleged financial fraud

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has restrained the Crime Branch from arresting actor Sunny Leone in connection with an alleged financial fraud of Rs 29 lakhs.



A bench of Justice Ashok Menon ordered this while considering the anticipatory bail plea of the actor.

The court allowed the Crime Branch to interrogate her but only after serving a notice under 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to her.

In the last week, the Crime Branch recorded her statement at Thiruvananthapuram in the case. R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint alleging that Sunny Leone accepted Rs 29 lakh promising to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up. (ANI)

