  4. Kerala HC restrains Sunny Leone's arrest in connection with alleged financial fraud

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 10th, 2021, 11:34:43hrs
Representative Image

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has restrained the Crime Branch from arresting actor Sunny Leone in connection with an alleged financial fraud of Rs 29 lakhs.

A bench of Justice Ashok Menon ordered this while considering the anticipatory bail plea of the actor.
The court allowed the Crime Branch to interrogate her but only after serving a notice under 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to her.
In the last week, the Crime Branch recorded her statement at Thiruvananthapuram in the case. R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint alleging that Sunny Leone accepted Rs 29 lakh promising to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up. (ANI)

