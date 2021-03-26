Kerala HC seeks EC reply on 'fraudulent' voters list

The high court will now take up this petition on Monday.

Kochi, March 26 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to respond to the petition of Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala after he approached the court seeking its immediate intervention in the "fraudulent" voters list for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Chennithala's public interest litigation, according to him, was a forced one as he had approached the Chief Electoral Officer, in the state five times with a complaint that there are over four lakh fraudulent voters in the 140 Assembly constituencies, having their names in multiple constituencies.

He has been releasing the details of this 'duplication' in the past week in various constituencies that he has been touring.

Chennithala in his petition has demanded all such people, who have multiple identity cards, should not be allowed to vote and action under the Indian Penal Code and the Peoples Representation Act should be taken against all the government officials who played a role in issuing such fake cards.

However, Teeka Ram Meena, the Chief election officer (CEO) in Kerala has asked all the 14 district collectors to conduct a detailed probe into the complaints, and then will present his views before the court.

Meanwhile, Chennithala on Friday came up with yet another allegation that the CPI-M has started distributing some chemical which can be used to rub off the ink that's spread after one casts his/her vote.

"If a free and fair election takes place, the Congress-led UDF will win 110 out of the 140 seats," said Chennithala.

--IANS

sg/dpb