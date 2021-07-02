Kerala HC seeks immediate action in labrador's 'brutal' killing

Kochi, July 2 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government to see that immediate steps are taken to submit the charge sheet in the brutal killing of a labrador dog, so that the trial can be started at the earliest.

Taking up the case suo moto after media reports about the incident that took place in Adimalathurai coastal village in the state capital on June 28, the court asked the state government to submit its report in 10 days even as the government counsel said that three people have been arrested.