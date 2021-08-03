Kerala HC sets aside tribunal order to extend LGS rank list validity

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): Kerala High Court set aside the order of the Administrative Tribunal directing the Public Service Commission (PSC) to extend the validity of the rank list of Last Grade Servants (LGS) to September 29.



While considering a petition submitted by PSC against the decision of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal, Court asked, "What's the need to extend PSC rank lists? Is it still necessary to extend the validity of the rankings when millions of people are waiting outside? Millions of job seekers are waiting outside."

"Can the Administrative Tribunal extend the validity of the rank lists and issue an interim order?" the Court added.

The Court further stated, "The practice of all people going after government jobs is existing only in Kerala".

This observation came while dismissing a petition filed by a youth who is a Devikulam native against Public Service Commission's (PSC) decision to not give him a job after he failed to submit an experience certificate on time.

While dismissing the petition, Bench of Justice Alexander Thomas and Justice A Badaruddin observed, "Power to print currency is vested only on the central government. 75 per cent of the government revenue is spent on providing salary and other incentives. The attitude of youth in Kerala must change as all cannot obtain government jobs and the practice of strictly focusing on government jobs is not good. Highly educated youth goes after white-collar jobs and treats other jobs like rearing goats as a prestigious issue. The current pandemic affected GDP badly and the financial situation is not good enough to provide government jobs to all. Those who studying MSc can also rear goats. But they are not ready for that." (ANI)

