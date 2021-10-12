Kerala HC speaks tough against 'menace' of parties' flag posts

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stressed the "menace" caused by flag posts put up by political parties all across the streets and public places.

Justice Devan Ramachandran was irked when he was hearing a public interest litigation over the numerous flag posts which have come up in front of a state run public sector undertaking in Thiruvalla, and pointed out that "this is a menace all across the state as flag posts create disturbances to all and the streets are crowded with it".