Kerala HC speaks tough, wants extensive probe into illegal tree-felling

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday took a very tough line, demanding an extensive and comprehensive probe into the alleged tree felling spree which took place starting October last year, using a Revenue Department order to help hapless farmers seeking permission to cut trees on their land.

The court's observation came while hearing a petition seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

This issue had rocked the Kerala Assembly recently and the Congress-led opposition was up in arms outside the house also, but with the Covid pandemic protocols in vogue, protests were kept to the least minimum.

The court said that the present special team, which has launched its probe, should not restrict itself to find out the trees that were felled on 'pattaya land' but also should extend its probe into the felling of expensive trees on forest and government land.

It also wanted to see that the probe should see that if there were any violations by any government official, and any such person found involved should be strictly dealt with, according to law.

The CPI, the second biggest party in the Left Democratic Front government, is in a spot of bother ever since the alleged tree-felling scam surfaced.

It was its leader and then Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekheran, who had issued orders for the felling of trees in Wayanad and other eight districts in October last year, and even held that no permission was required for felling of royal trees such as sandalwood, rosewood, teak wood, and ebony.

But seeing what was happening, the order was withdrawn in February this year, as information came about its misuse.

To cool down things, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a Crime Branch probe and that is why the high court has now taken it up seriously, viewing it as a loot of public wealth and seeking a comprehensive probe.

