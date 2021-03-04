Kerala HC stays all back door appointments

The court intervened after six petitions sought the intervention of the court in the wake of numerous reports of back door appointments being made by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, with just a few weeks left for the assembly polls.

Kochi, March 4 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed all the appointments, regularising all those who have completed 10 years in semi-government and other such bodies, to be stayed.

The court however said this new directive will not be applicable to all those people whose job postings have been made and who have joined work, till Thursday.

This would be applicable to those posts where the posting procedures are currently on.

The court has posted the case for further hearing on March 12.

The Congress led opposition and the BJP have been holding protests across the state over the way the Vijayan government has been regularising temporary employees who have completed 10 years service in state public sector and semi-government organisations, when new appointments have not been made by the Kerala Public Service Commission -- the Constitutional body that makes appointments to all government posts.

For the past one month the state secretariat has been witnessing massive protests organised by those who have qualified for government jobs, but no appointments are being made. They have attacked the Vijayan government for allegedly giving jobs to their cadres and supporters.

