Kerala health dept issues heat wave warning in state

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 19 (ANI): As the Assembly polls campaigning is heating up in Kerala, the mercury is also soaring with many districts in the state recording temperature more than 35 Degree Celsius.



The Health Department had issued warnings of heat wave and precautions to be taken not only by people.

"As it is election time, everyone, including public workers, must be careful. Avoid direct sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm. The impact is most when exposed to direct sunlight. Therefore an umbrella or hat should be used. Drink plenty of water as dehydration can cause major health problems," read an advisory from Health Department.

The humidity levels in the state are between 70 per cent to 80 per cent.

Further, it said that excessive heat can cause sunburn and sunstroke with advisory issued for the public to follow.

"Make sure you drink clean water. It is best to wash your face frequently with cold water. Wash face only after cleaning hands as it is Covid period. Particular attention should be paid to the elderly, children, people with heart disease and those involved in physical labour. If there is any discomfort, seek treatment immediately," said the Health Department.

Meanwhile, most of the public campaigns by political parties are now being scheduled in the evening after 4 pm to avoid the direct impact of the excessive heat.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)





