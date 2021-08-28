Kerala: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts for Aug 28-29

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts in various districts for today and tomorrow.



An orange alert has been issued for today in districts Ernakulam, Idukki Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad,Kannur and Kasargod districts, while in Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha and Kottayam districts, a yellow alert was issued by the IMD.

Further, the IMD issued an orange alert for tomorrow (August 29) in districts Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. A yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, and Kasargod districts has also been issued for tomorrow.

However, for August 30, IMD has issued a yellow alert in Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala. (ANI)

