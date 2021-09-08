Kerala: Indian Union Muslim League dissolves Haritha committee over 'indiscipline'

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has dissolved the state committee of the Haritha, the women's wing of Muslim Student's Federation (MSF).



The decision to disband the committee was taken at a high-level meeting of IUML in Malappuram on Wednesday on the ground of "gross indiscipline".

IUML state general secretary PMA Salam informed the media about the decision and said Haritha leaders had repeatedly violated the party disciplinary codes.

"We could not go ahead with the committee which continuously refused to abide by the decision of the party. The party has made several attempts to resolve the issue amicably. But leaders of Haritha did not comply with the party decisions. Moreover, the term of the committee is also over. They were formed in 2018, and it was decided that all these organisation committees will be for a year," said Salam.

This came after the IUML leadership had asked the Haritha leaders to withdraw the complaint against the leaders of the MSF lodged with the State Women's Commission.

Leaders of Haritha had filed a complaint to the Women's Commission against MSF state president PK Navas and Malappuram district general secretary of the Muslim League PV Abdul Wahab for allegedly making misogynistic remarks against them.

Prior to lodging the complaint with the Women's Commission, Haritha leaders also filed a complaint with the party, but the leadership failed to resolve the issue.

After the complaint was lodged with Kerala state women's commission, IUML leadership asked the Haditha leaders to withdraw it. IUML leaders had held several round discussions with Haritha leaders but they did not withdraw their complaint. (ANI)

