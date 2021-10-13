Kerala IT industry hoping against hope

As on date the total IT software exports from Kerala is pegged at Rs 20,000 crores from the three parks- Technopark- here, Kochi, Kozhikode besides small other IT firms and start-ups across the state.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (IANS) After spending more than 18 months under the Work from Home model, those in the IT industry in Kerala, following relaxation of Covid norms is eagerly waiting to return to work from office.

The total direct employment is around 1.10 lakhs, with Technopark employing the largest , followed by Kochi Infopark and then comes the Kozhikode Cyber park.

MNCs like TCS and Wipro have come out with guidelines for bringing back 85 per cent of its employees back to their offices.

UST Global, the biggest IT employer in the state with offices here and at Kochi will also be back in action by mid- October as their plan is to invite employees in different phases.

Allianz has plans to bring employees back to office starting Nov-Dec in a phased manner with a 60:40 hybrid system.

With the Work From Home model turning out to be a global success, IT companies have decided to implement both the work from home as well as the hybrid working model.

Only a few firms are likely to have a full strength operations, while most will prefer the dual model of operations as a matter of caution.

All the IT hubs have established amenities to make staff feel at ease after a long time.

This news has brought instant cheer especially to those who provide indirect employment like those who work for providing services to the IT companies and not to mention those who are in the vocation of providing transport services.

" It's been 18 months where we have been left high and dry as we are working with cleaning companies which do the cleaning up of IT companies . While the regular staff of all IT companies worked and earned, we had no work and no earnings . We have exhausted all our savings and the news that 's coming is that IT parks might be opening has brought us cheer and we are just waiting to return to work," said a group of cleaning staff, presently unemployed and worked at the Technopark campus.

And not to mention is the glee of many IT professionals who expressed huge excitement that finally they can return to office.

" Though many companies used to give Work From Home facility for this many days in an year , at that point of time, it was very relaxed and when suddenly Covid struck, initially many felt happy to work under this mode. Soon the joy vanished, as literally many felt that they were working beyond normal working hours. Already some IT companies have resumed operations on a modest scale and definitely the news that all IT companies will soon resume office operations is welcome and am sure all would like to rush back to their offices. Without the office camaraderie, whatever else is there, nothing can replace that ," said an IT employee .

On Wednesday the State government has come out with a new order stating that the work from home model is over and all employees of state government, semi government, PSU's various Commission's offices will have to return to offices and will have to work form Monday to Saturday.

