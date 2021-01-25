Kerala: IUML may field women candidates in Assembly polls

In 1996, Muslim Women League leader, Khamarunnisa Anwar was fielded as the party candidate from Kozhikode North seat but she could not win.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (IANS) The Indian Union Muslim League, which has in its history fielded only one woman in Assembly elections back in 1996, may change its policy and field more women candidates in the 2021 Kerala polls.

Since then IUML had cold shouldered women candidates for Assembly and parliament polls while several of these leaders are elected members in gram panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities and corporations.

The IUML which is male dominated, was preventing the candidature of women candidates in citing the religious zeolots who might oppose the presence of Muslim women in elections.

IUML organising secretary and Member of Parliament, E.T. Mohammed Basheer while speaking to IANS said "Party has not taken a call on the same but there is a large section of the leadership who want women candidates in certain sure seats. I will give my opinion in the party state executive."

However sources in the party says that there is a major possibility of women contestants in the next election. It will need women candidates as CPM will certainly field young women as candidates as well as professionals.

P. Kulsul, Muslim Woman League ,state secretary and former member, Kerala state woman's commission said "We welcome women candidates in the next assembly elections as it has been a long wait since 1996 when our then president Khamarunnisa Anwar contested from Kozhikode. We are hoping for the party to field some women in this election".

