Kerala: KT Jaleel likely to appear before ED at 4 pm today in connection with money laundering case

Former Kerala Higher Education Minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA KT Jaleel is likely to arrive at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office at 4 pm on Thursday, after he was summoned to record his statement in a money laundering case in connection with the Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) MLA and its National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty and IUML mouthpiece 'Chandrika'.



The case pertains to money laundering to the tune of Rs 10 crore using the party's mouthpiece 'Chandrika'.

Earlier, the probe agency had summoned Kunhalikutty and his son PK Ashik.

In a Facebook post that he wrote this morning, the LDF MLA informed that he met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the matter.

"I met the Chief Minister this morning. Things were talked about in detail. The fight to bring out the truth about Kunhalikutty's black money and hawala transactions will continue. The Pinarayi government in Kerala is taking strong action against financial frauds and embezzlement," he wrote.

On April 13, the leader had resigned from his position after the Kerala High Court refused to stay the Lokayukta verdict that charged him with "nepotism, abuse of power and favouritism" in giving government appointment to his second cousin by altering norms.

The Lokayukta verdict had come on a complaint filed by a Muslim Youth League leader in November 2018, alleging that Jaleel's cousin Adeeb was appointed general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules. (ANI)