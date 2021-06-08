Kerala lady complains of atrocities by live-in partner

A police official who is in the know of things told IANS that the man, Martin Joseph, accused of atrocities is on the run.

Kochi, June 8 (IANS) A Kerala lady has complained to the local police here of being brutally assaulted by her live-in partner for several days at a flat in which they were living, police said.

"The case came before us in March this year and the moment he knew that a case has been registered, he applied for anticipatory bail. We had begun the probe and soon the district came under the grip of Covid and hence it got diverted. The probe is still going on and we are in the lookout for the accused," said the police.

"They have been live-in partners for a year now. We have come to know that the person has a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, some time back. The lady is in her late 20s and has been previously married," said the police official and we have come to know that she had walked out earlier from this man, but returned later.

Joseph hails from Thrissur and on Tuesday he has moved an anticipatory bail application in which he has said, the lady had originally claimed that she was a fashion designer but later it turned out that she has studied only up to Class 12 and they had decided to separate.

--IANS

