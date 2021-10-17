Kerala landslide: 22 bodies recovered, rescue operations on

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that thirteen bodies from the landslide area in Kottayam and nine bodies of those who went missing in landslide in Kokkayar in Idukki districts have been recovered.



According to the press release issued by the Chief Minister Office (CMO), two people from the Idukki district are still missing and the rescue operations will continue on Monday.

"The Chief Minister expressed his condolence to the families of those who lost their lives," release read.

Earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rains in Kerala for 3-4 days from Wednesday due to the influence of the eastern wind and as part of this, yellow alerts have been issued in 10 districts on October 20 and in 6 districts on October 21.

The low-pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has weakened but the IMD has forecasted heavy rains will continue till Monday evening.

In a press note, Vijayan said that " This shows that the heavy rains are not over and therefore all disaster relief systems will be operating full time in the state.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in each district Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram. In addition, five more teams have been directed to be deployed in Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad districts, read the release.

It also said that two teams of the Indian Army are deployed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam respectively.

A single unit of the Defense Security Corps (DSC) has been deployed in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Two Air Force choppers are stationed at Thiruvananthapuram and INS Garuda in Kochi.

They can be deployed at any time in case of requirements. The Volunteer Force and Civil Defense are ready to deal with any emergencies.

The Engineer Task Force has reached Kuttikkalby at 3 pm and those who were trapped near Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district have been shifted to safer places by police and fire force.

The water level in Kuttanad is likely to rise if the Kaki Dam in Pathanamthitta has to be opened in an emergency. The NDRF team will be deployed to the Alappuzha district if required, the CM added.

Fishing in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep off the coast has been completely banned till Monday. Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast is likely to experience high tides and rough seas till 11.30 pm on October 18.

The Chief Minister said that the IMD has warned of possible thundershowers and strong winds across Kerala till October 21. (ANI)

