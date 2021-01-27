Kerala: Left Front gets into poll mode, to take out 'yatras' in Feb

Making the announcement, LDF convenor A. Vijayaraghavan said the yatra from Kasaragod will commence from February 13 and will be led by him. It will travel through Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts and will conclude at Thrissur on February 26.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (IANS) The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Wednesday said it will launch two 'yatras' and hold rallies, one from Kasaragod and the other from Ernakulam on February 13 and 14 respectively as part of its campaign for the coming Assembly elections.

The second yatra will commence from Ernakulam on February 14 and will travel through Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and conclude at Thiruvananthapuram on February 26. This will be led by the CPI National executive member Benoy Viswam MP.

Vijayaraghavan said that through the yatras various achievements of the LDF government will be communicated to the people and also a request will be made to vote for them for a second term. He said the anti-people policies of the Union government, especially the unabated hike in petrol and diesel prices, will be highlighted.

The senior CPM leader said the Congress and UDF are trying to form a communal alliance in the state and this will lead to polarisation which will be opposed by the Left Front.

He added that the NCP, which is a constituent of the Left Democratic Front, will continue to be in it. There was no rift with that party as of now regarding seat sharing. He said the LDF has not yet entered into broader seat sharing discussions with the coalition partners and added that the meeting was just for feedback with the other partners on the political situation in the state and the country.

While speaking to mediapersons, the LDF convener said, "The UDF does not have the political acumen to face the people of the state and they are using the communal card to undermine the good work done by the LDF. The people of the state will see through it and will give a befitting reply to the UDF in the Assembly elections."

--IANS

str/dpb/bg