Kerala logs 26,200 new Covid cases, TPR at 16.69%

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (IANS) Kerala on Thursday reported 26,200 new Covid cases from 1,56,957 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 16.69 per cent.

Vijayan also said that 29,209 people turned negative, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 2,36,345.