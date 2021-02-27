Kerala logs 3,792 new COVID-19 cases, 4,650 recoveries in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): Kerala on Saturday reported 3,792 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the cumulative count of cases in the state to 10,56,149.



With 18 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state reached 4,182.

At present, the state has a total of 50,514 active cases. As many as 4,650 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries in the state to 10,01,164.

India has a total of 1,59,590 active cases as per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

