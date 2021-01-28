'Kerala Looks Ahead' seminar to be held from Feb 1 to 3

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Kerala State Planning Board (KSPB) is organizing an extensive international conference on the virtual mode with the theme 'Kerala Looks Ahead' from February 1 to 3 to propose programs to be implemented in nine key areas.



"World-renowned experts will speak at the event. Due to the COVID pandemic, the conference is to be organized entirely online," KSPB said in a release.

In addition to key economic sectors such as higher education, modern industrial potential, skills development, agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, tourism, information technology, and e-governance, which will ensure international participation, specific issues such as local government, federalism, and development financing will be discussed, it added.

The state government said that it hopes that this conference will help in understanding the latest developments and interventions at the international level and within India and thereby formulate development strategies tailored to the specifics of Kerala.

"If jobs lost due to COVID are to be regained, jobs in the field of modern science and technology, the promotion of innovative employment opportunities and the development of infrastructure must go hand in hand," KSPB said.

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate, Professor Amartya Sen; Nobel laureate in Economics, Joseph Stiglitz; industry leaders Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, MA Yusuf Ali, Kiran Mazumdar Shah, Dr Ravi Pillai, Chris Gopalakrishnan, Dr Azad Mooppen, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) Soumya Swaminathan and others will address the conference.

No special registration is required to participate. All sessions can be viewed live on the conference website www.keralalooksahead.com. (ANI)

