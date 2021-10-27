Kerala makes registration must for adventure tourism activities

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 27 (ANI): In a first of its kind move in the country, the Kerala government has made registration mandatory for service providers in the adventure tourism sector for conducting a wide range of land, water, and air-related activities to ensure their quality and safety.



The procedures and protocols of Adventure Tourism Safety and Security Regulations for according registration for operators were drawn up by Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), which functions under the Department of Tourism.

KAPTS had set up an experts' committee to prepare safety parameters for the adventure tourism sector. The panel, led by former KATPS chief executive officer, late Manesh Bhaskar, had prepared a consolidated 'Adventure Tourism Safety and Security Regulations' by taking into account the currently popular 31 adventure tourism activities in the state.

Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja said Kerala considered adventure tourism as a highly promising segment, especially in the post-pandemic surge.

"By introducing the registration system, foolproof safety and standard will be achieved in the sector, which will help Kerala to attract more tourists to this sector with utmost confidence," Teja said.

Registration will be provided solely based on the criteria stipulated by the regulations.

Tourism Director will accord the registration, valid for two years, after inspection of the facilities and operational features of the service providers by a team of tourism officials and experts, read the state government statement.

Kovalam-based Bond Water Sports Pvt Ltd has become the first adventure tourism activity provider in the state to obtain registration under the new system for its activities such as scuba diving, kayaking, and parasailing. (ANI)

