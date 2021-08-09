Kerala making all efforts for smooth conduct of online classes: Public Education Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 9 (ANI): Kerala government is making all efforts for smooth conduct of online classes in schools, said state Public Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday.



Speaking in the Kerala assembly, the Minister said now students can interact with teachers and clear their doubts in online classes.

"Before starting online classes digital gadgets should be given to all students. According to the latest data 4,71,596 students don't have digital equipment to attend classes. Out of this government will give digital equipment to 43,952 students. Digital equipment will be arranged for all students through the Vidyakiranam scheme with the participation of the public before starting online classes," said Sivankutty.

He further said that a study conducted among students has revealed that most of the students have health-related issues due to the use of digital equipment for a long time.

"To reduce the mental stress of students due to Covid related situations, the Kerala women and child department and students cadet police are giving counselling to students. The government also planning to arrange special training for teachers to give counselling to students to reduce their mental stress," he stated further.

The Minister informed that some non-governmental organisations are also providing counselling to parents of school students to educate them about the dangers related to the internet. "The government also planning to give classes to parents on this," he said.

The Minister also noted more students could achieve A+ grades in the last 10th and 12th class examination after the government paid special attention to students attending exams.

Sivankutty also informed that the government is planning to reopen schools whenever the situation is favourable. (ANI)

