Kerala milk producers gets highest price per litre: Minister

In his address at the launch function of Kerala State Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation's (Milma) homogenised toned milk sachet (525 ml/Rs 25), she said that the state-owned Milma has been instrumental in achieving the goal of self-sufficiency in milk production in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30 (IANS) Dairy farmers in Kerala gets Rs 36 for a litre milk, which is the best procurement price in the country, state Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Milk Co-operatives Minister J. Chinchurani said on Friday.

"In Kerala, dairy farmers are getting Rs 36 for litre milk, which is the best procurement price in the country. Undoubtedly, Milma is the most reliable brand in the state as it has been supplying quality milk and milk products to its consumers for many years," said Chinchurani.

She also assured that the government will provide all support to Milma to find new markets for its products.

"'Shop on Wheels' project will be implemented in major KSRTC bus stations across all districts to sell Milma products," Chinchurani added.

State Transport Minister Antony Raju, who was also present, said that more buses will be made available to Milma in KSRTC bus stations for setting up 'Shop on Wheels'.

For the last four decades, Milma has been supplying high quality milk and milk products to its consumers. It procures 14.20 lakh litres of milk a day in the state and sales stand at an average of 13.25 lakh litres, according to figures available for January 2021.

