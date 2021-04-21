Kerala Minister caught in bind over remark against ex-aide's wife

The woman on Wednesday complained that she is facing threats and the police is acting "slowly" on the complaint.

Thiruvananthapuram, April 21 (IANS) Kerala Public Works Department Minister and top CPI-M leader G.Sudhakaran appears to have been caught in a bind following a comment that he allegedly made against the wife of a former staff member.

"It was on the 11th of this month that the Minister, in a press meet, made anti-women statements that I am keeping my husband as a hostage and also made casteist remarks (their marriage was inter-caste). I got to know about it later and on the 14th I gave a complaint to the local police station and they did not act for a long time," the woman said.

"I will withdraw the complaint only if the Minister makes a public apology and if I do not get justice from the police, I will take legal action," added the woman, who is a former member of the student wing of the CPI-M.

Their marriage took place in January this year and following a difference of opinion with Sudhakaran, her husband resigned the job.

Sudhakaran has a razor-sharp tongue and this has made him many enemies, especially in his home district, Alappuzha and he blew his top when vernacular newspapers portrayed him in poor light.

When the CPI-M decided not to field legislators who have had two successive terms, Sudhakaran failed to get a seat to contest the April 6 Assembly election.

He said he has always been a loyal party worker and has always given his best to the party and none need to question his credentials and credibility.

The Alappuzha district unit of the CPI-M, despite doing its best to sort out the issues, appears to have failed and with the woman taking a strong position, it remains to be seen what the next move of Sudhakaran will be.

--IANS

sg/vd