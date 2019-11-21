Kerala minister orders inquiry into death of student due to snakebite in classroom

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath on Thursday ordered an enquiry into the death of a class V student who allegedly died after a snake bite inside the classroom.

Meanwhile, the Primary Teacher Sajil CV of Bathery Government Sarvajana Vocational Higher Secondary School has been suspended pending an enquiry by the Deputy Director of Education Wayanad.



A Class V student had died allegedly due to a snake bite in her classroom in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shahla Sherin (10), who was allegedly bitten by a snake inside the classroom at a government school in Sultan Bathery.

A case has been registered regarding the matter. (ANI)

