Kerala mulls reopening schools after 16 months

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (IANS) While colleges in Kerala are set to reopen from October 4, state Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Saturday dropped hints of restarting schools after 16 months.

"With Covid taking over things across the world and now with things slowing down, the decision to reopen schools cannot be taken by the Education Department alone. Closely involved in this are the local government and the health department besides a committee that oversees all Covid activities which is led by the Chief Minister. With the Chief Minister himself suggesting after speaking to global experts that it's time to open schools, we already have started work on it," said Sivankutty.