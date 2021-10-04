Kerala now logs 8,850 Covid cases as fewer tests held

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (IANS) Kerala on Monday recorded 8,850 Covid cases as 74,871 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate also fell to 11.82 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Monday saw 17,007 people turn negative while the total number of active cases was 1,28,736, of which 11.2 per cent were in hospitals.