Kerala now logs 9,361 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (IANS) The daily new Covid cases in Kerala continued to fluctuate as on Friday 9,361 people turned positive after 80,393 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and the test positivity rate was 11.64 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the new cases stood at 11,150, while on Thursday, they came down to 8,733.