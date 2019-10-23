Kerala nun rape case: Complaint filed with state women commission alleging mental harassment

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A nun has lodged a complaint with the Kerala Women's Commission alleging mental harassment in connection with the case concerning former Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping another nun.

The complainant has alleged that Mulakkal and his men are using social media platforms in order to defame her.



She stated that the videos put up on social media platforms shows some photographs of the rape victim.

"The videos are intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigation team," the complainant said.

The nun stated that such actions are a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought intervention from the state women commission in the matter.

Mulakkal was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. He is currently out on bail. (ANI)