Kerala nun rape case: Sister Anupama seeks justice from court

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Sister Anupama, one of the nuns who protested against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal for allegedly raping a 44-year-old nun, is seeking justice from a court, where the hearing will be held on November 11 regarding the case.

Franco Mulakkal has been summoned by a court in Kerala's Kottayam to appear before it November 11.

Speaking to ANI, Sister Anupama said, "We expect that the court will give us justice... We are abandoned by society, that is what we feel."Mulakkal was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. He is currently out on bail.Meanwhile, the victim has lodged a complaint with the Kerala Women's Commission alleging mental harassment by Mulakkal and his supporters. The complainant has alleged that Mulakkal and his supporters are using social media platforms to defame her."The videos are intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigation team," the complainant said. The nun alleged that such actions are a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought intervention from the state women's commission in the matter.When asked about the complaint, Sister Anupama said, "After we complained in June 2018, we have seen one of the online channels, which we believe is operated by Bishop Franco and his companions. In that, they accuse us a lot, especially the victim Sister and making the people understand her identity and so.She added, "We had given a complaint about this channel to police in April 2019 and the proceedings were going on. Again, Bishop Franco's acts and videos did not stop. Again, they were accusing the complainant sister, the witnesses and the investigators. Also, they were accusing the court."Afresh complaint was again filed on October 1, Sister Anupama said, "The proceedings were going on, but we thought of giving the complaint to the state and national level women's commission, state and national level human rights commission and the district's women protection officer. That is a fresh complaint."Speaking about the content of the online channel, she said, "It is threatening and making us afraid of coming out. They are not approaching us straight-forward, but through this channel they are approaching us by giving false news to the people... In humiliating way, they are expressing their videos and so."Asked about the response from police on the complaint, she added, "They said that proceedings are going on. They have not got response yet. Again, it is prolonging." (ANI)