Kerala: Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church

Chandy is confident that the electoral history of Kerala will remain intact as in every election, the opposition returns to power. Counting of votes is underway for the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader and former CM Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church. He is also the party's candidate from Puthuppally assembly constituency.

"Neither my party, nor me subscribe to these exit polls as it has not come right here," said Chandy and put forward his rationale on why he and his party is confident, that they will return to power.

Puthuppally is an Assembly constituency in the Kottayam district, in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Puthuppally was won by Oommen Chandy of CPIM.

Before that, in the 2011 elections, the seat was held by Oommen Chandy of INC.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Oommen Chandy garnered 71597 votes, securing over 53.42 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27092 votes.

