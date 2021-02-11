Kerala passengers going to Maharashtra need to carry COVID-19 test report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): All incoming passengers from Kerala to Maharashtra will have to present RT-PCR negative reports, as per the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Maharashtra government on Thursday.



The SOPs were issued in continuation of the order released on November 23, 2020, by the Maharashtra government, under the Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Earlier, the Department of Forest and Revenue under the government of Maharashtra advised people travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains had to carry RT-PCR negative test report.

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra.

The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and go to their home to recuperate. Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated and made to undergo Antigen Test. If the Antigen test comes negative, the passengers will be allowed to travel further into Maharashtra.

Passengers not testing/found Covid positive shall be sent to Covid Care Centre (CCC) for further care. the cost of further care including CCC shall be borne by the passenger themselves, the SOP had mentioned earlier. (ANI)

