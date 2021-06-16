Kerala Police book over 100 party workers for flouting COVID protocol while greeting new president

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Kerala Police on Wednesday registered a case against several Congress leaders and about a hundred other party workers for violating COVID-19 protocol during a function where K Sudhakaran assumed charge as the new party chief.



Local Congress leaders and workers had thronged to Indira Bhavan, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters while violation of COVID norms.

"The case has been registered against Congress leaders who gave a welcome to the new KPCC president K Sudhakaran and about hundred Congress workers who violated COVID protocol. The case has been registered under relevant sections of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act for flouting of Covid protocol," police told ANI.

Earlier, the police had told the party to hold the event while strictly complying with COVID-19 protocol. However, Congress supporters turned up in huge numbers while shouting slogans to welcome the new KPCC chief.

The police said that social distancing norms were also not followed by the party workers, who surrounded the party office.

Member of Parliament from Kerala's Kannur, K Sudhakaran was been appointed as the president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) earlier this month. Meanwhile, K Suresh, PT Thomas, and T Siddique have been appointed as working presidents of KPCC. (ANI)

