Kerala police books Mammootty for Covid protocol violation

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (IANS) Malayalam Super Star, Mammootty was booked by the Kerala police under the Epidemic Diseases Act for Covid-19 protocol violation at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Actor, director, Ramesh Pisharody who was with Mammootty was also charged by the state police.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Mammooty and Pisharody came to the hospital for the inauguration of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery and case was filed on Saturday.