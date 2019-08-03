Kerala Police records arrest of Sreeram Venkitaraman in connection with journalist KM Basheer's death

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Kerala Police on Saturday recorded the arrest of IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman in connection with the death of KM Basheer, Trivandrum bureau chief of Siraaj daily.

Basheer, a Kerala-based journalist was killed after a speeding car driven by Venkitaraman rammed into his bike in Thiruvananthapuram. The IAS officer is undergoing his treatment in a private hospital.



The police have registered the case under Section 279 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

