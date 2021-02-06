Kerala Police uses water cannons on Youth Congress workers protesting against backdoor appointment by LDF govt

The Youth Congress workers staged the protest outside the state Secretariat. The visuals show a clash between the state police and the Youth Congress workers after the police used water cannons and tear gas shells on the protestors.Earlier on January 12, Congress MLA Shafi Paramapil gave them notice to move an adjournment motion against the alleged backdoor appointments conducted by the government instead of recruiting candidates from the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list.Before staging the walkout, Opposition leader had Ramesh Chennithala alleged that maximum illegal appointments were carried out in the IT department, a portfolio handled by the Chief Minister himself.He also questioned the status of the probe by an inquiry committee kept to look into the appointments made by former IT secretary M Sivasankar.Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied 'leave for the motion' after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave his explanations. In turn, the Opposition walked out in protest. (ANI)