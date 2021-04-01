Kerala polls: Congress worker paints house with faces of party leaders

Nobel Kumar, a resident of Cherai, said it took him eight days to complete the entire wall painting.Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "It took eight days to complete the entire wall painting. My friend Radhakrishnan also helped me with this. It cost me Rs 9,000. This was done out of love for Congress. It will not be erased even after the election. I also painted on similar lines in the last local body election. That has now been erased and replaced with fresh painting for assembly elections. It will be here until the next election."Portraits of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, party's Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden, and UDF candidate from the Vypin constituency, Deepak Joy, can be seen painted on the walls inside Kumar's house.The centre of attraction is the portrait of Rahul Gandhi with the promise of the implementation of the 'Nyay' scheme in the state, promised by the UDF, painted alongside."It was Congress that made me who I am today. That's why I painted the wall of my house with the promises made by the party in the Kerala election manifesto and the faces of party leaders I like. 'Nyay' scheme promised by the Congress is the main highlight of the painting on the walls. The face of the candidate from Vypin constituency, Deepak Joy, is also painted here," he added.The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)