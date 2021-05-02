Kerala polls: Ex-state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan leading in Nemom

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief and the party candidate from Nemom, Kummanam Rajasekharan is leading from his constituency as counting of votes is underway in Kerala.



Rajasekharan, who was also the former Mizoram Governor, is contesting against V Sivankutty of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and MP K Muraleedharan of the Congress.

The polling in the state was held in a single phase on April 6.

The counting of votes has also started today for the high-stakes Assembly polls in - Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The counting is done under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic to elect their next governments.

The EC has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in 822 Assembly constituencies in five States/UT and for by-polls in 4 parliamentary constituencies and 13 assembly constituencies across 13 states. (ANI)

