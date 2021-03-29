Kerala polls: Goyal slams LDF government over gold scams in state

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal has slammed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala over the gold scams in the state and said Kerala will vote for change, development and honest government in this Assembly elections.



Goyal, while holding a roadshow for BJP candidate here, said the Left-front and UDF governments completely ignored the development of Kerala.

"The Left-Front and UDF governments completely ignored the development of Kerala and Ollur... Communists and Congress are very busy in one scam after another. Communists led LDF does not believe in small scams and they do gold scams in the state now. It is a shame that the investigation is leading straight to the Chief Minister's Office. People of Kerala deserve good governance and corruption-free government," he said.

"Every candidate of BJP is well educated, good social workers who want to do good for Kerala under the leadership of Metroman E Sreedharan. I think Kerala will vote for change, development and honest government," the BJP leader said.

Elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)