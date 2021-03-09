Kerala polls: JD-S announces candidates for Kovalam, Thiruvalla, Chittur, Ankamali

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday announced the list of four candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala.



The JDS has announced names of candidates for Kovalam, Thiruvalla, Chittur, Ankamali constituencies.

According to a press statement from the JD-S national president HD Deve Gowda, the party has announced Dr Neela Lohithadassa Nadar, Ex-MP and Ex-Minister, Government of Kerala for Kovalam constituency.

Advocate Mathew T Thomas, MLA EX-Minister Kerala for Thiruvalla. K Krishnan Kutty, MLA and Minister for Water Resources Kerala for Chittur. Advocate Jose Thettayyil, former Minister, Kerala for Ankamali.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)