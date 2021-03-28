Kerala polls: Kummanam Rajasekharan blames CPIM for inciting violence against BJP workers

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has alleged minister and CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran was inciting violence against BJP workers in the state.



"CPIM-led LDF government in the state is inciting violence against the BJP workers only because they think that they will fail in the upcoming election. They (LDF) has meddled with the voters' list in the state and are allowing so many corrupt practices. So, on all these issues, the public here in Kerala has decided to corner them," Rajasekharan told ANI.

"The CPIM-led LDF is inciting violence against BJP workers in Kazhakkoottam constituency where BJP leader Shobha Surendran is contesting against Kadakampally Surendran (in the Kazhakkoottam constituency). BJP has filed a complaint with the police and election commission against it," he said.

Rajasekharan, who is contesting from Nemom seat, requested the Election Commission to take strong action in this contest.

"The latest incident is in the Kazhakootam constituency wherein the CPIM-led LDF tried to disturb BJP's public rally. CPIM leaders are now dependent on violence in various places. They have stopped our workers from campaigning, they have attacked our workers. The police were mere spectators there and did not take any action," the BJP leader said.

"Why is Kadakampally Surendran silent on this?. It is evident that all CPIM leaders have an involvement in this violent incident. I request the election commission to take strong action and give BJP people the freedom to working this constituency," he added.

The state will witness a tri-partied competition between CPIM led LDF, UDF-Congress alliance and BJP.

Election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. (ANI)

