Kerala polls: Our self confidence has doubled, says Cong-led UDF

State Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran said their self confidence over the outcome of the polls has doubled.

Thiruvananthapuram, April 3 (IANS) With just days left for the April 6 assembly polls in Kerala, the Congress led UDF on Saturday expressed deep satisfaction and happiness and predicted that victory is theirs.

"The reason for this self confidence is people have rejected the Pinarayi Vijayan government as it has failed to meet the expectations of the people. Over the five years of his rule, there has been a lot of difference in what he promised and what was delivered and during this period he has alienated himself from the masses," said Ramachandran.

Incidentally this self confidence from the Congress led UDF comes at a time when a few pre-poll surveys have predicted that Vijayan will retain power, while the intelligence reports of both the state and the Centre say that the UDF will regain power.

Ramachandran said that people have realised that both Vijayan and his cabinet ministers were not looking to their welfare but were indulging in extravagance.

"Kerala's name has been lowered a lot after the surfacing of the gold smuggling case, when it was found that the office of the chief minister itself was involved in it and it was the first time that such a thing had happened in the country," said Ramachandran.

"Even while the state was fighting the Covid pandemic, Vijayan was engaged in corrupt deals which included entering into an illegal deal with a US based company for deep sea fishing business and also signed an agreement with Adani for a long term power purchase agreement, which is going to be detrimental to the interest of the state," added Ramachandran.

He slammed the financial mismanagement which has allegedly landed the state in a deep financial crisis.

"It's surprising to hear that the Left is demitting office by keeping aside Rs 5000 crores as balance. What needs to be noted is in the month of March alone, the state has borrowed Rs 8000 crores and what's even more serious is in the five years, Vijayan has borrowed a staggering Rs 2 lakh crores," said Ramachandran.

"Vijayan in order to boost his image has spent a massive Rs 800 crores," said the Congress leader.

--IANS

sg/bg