Kerala polls: Pinarayi Vijayan govt is misusing govt machinery, says Pralhad Joshi

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led state government is misusing the government machinery.



Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Trivandrum, the Union Minister said, " Pinarayi Vijayan led state government is misusing the government machinery. The state government is carrying out the distribution of postal ballots improperly to influence the attention of voters. We, BJP, urge the Election Commission to appoint impartial officials for collecting postal ballots."

Further continuing the conference, Joshi alleged, "Also, BJP will launch an official complaint against Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for sharing huge data of voters with a foreign agency. It's against the national interest."

Feeling confident about the upcoming assembly elections, Joshi said, "BJP has extensively carried out campaigning in Kerala. I am confident that just like Karnataka's state government in Southern India, there will be an extension of BJP in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and here. BJP led NDA will be a credible alternative for UDF and LDF in Kerala."

Further, he targetted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying that "Congress is sinking. Even Rahul Gandhi is in confusion. When the Supreme Court judgement came on the Sabarimala issue, he supported the entry of women into the temple. Now, the same Congress in Kerala, is opposing it. I feel, just like in Amethi, people will throw him out from here as well."

Earlier today, the Union Minister met several fishermen in Trivandrum. "Visited Valiyathura in Trivandrum today. Had a fruitful interaction with fishermen at the harbour. They shared their grievances and challenges. Also took their views on good governance," he tweeted.

Kerala High Court on March 31 expressed satisfaction with Election Commission's measures to preserve postal ballots. Appearing for the EC, the Standing Counsel submitted that boxes containing the postal ballots polled would be sealed in the presence of the candidates and video-graphed to prevent tampering. Later, the Court orally voiced its satisfaction with the measures in place to prevent vote tampering.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)