Kerala polls: Two police officers suspended for violation of Model Code of Conduct

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 25 (ANI): Two police officers have been suspended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram range for violation of model code of conduct during the assembly polls held on April 6 in the state.



Harish, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Malayankeezhu police station was suspended for allegedly canvassing and distributing slips in support of a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.

While, Ajith, another officer from Neyyatinkara police station, has been punished on the same charges of canvassing on social media for a Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate.

Elections in Kerala were held in a single-phase on April 6 and the state witnessed a voter turnout of around 70 per cent. The results are scheduled to be announced on May 2. (ANI).

