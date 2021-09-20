Kerala records 15,692 new Covid cases, 92 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (IANS) Kerala on Monday recorded 15,692 people turning Covid positive after 89,722 samples were tested in the past 24 hours while the test positivity rate was 17.48 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

The day also saw 22,223 people turning Covid negative, while there were 1,67,008 active cases, of which 13.5 per cent were in hospitals.