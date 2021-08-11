Kerala records 23,500 new Covid cases, 116 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (IANS) Covid continues to rage in Kerala with 23,500 new cases registered on Wednesday, while the only saving grace was that the daily test positivity rate fell from 15.91 per cent to 14.49 per cent.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there were 1,75,957 active cases after 19,411 people turned negative.